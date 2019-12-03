CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. SPRING IS ON THE WAY

We're waking up to warmer weather today. It's warmer than we've seen for most of this season.

2. WESTBROOK CRASH KILLS 3 PEOPLE

Three people died Monday morning in a crash in Westbrook. A taxi and a truck collided killing all three people in the cab. The driver of the taxi was Hassan Idris ali of Lewiston. His passengers were Gregory Harriman of Sebago and Joshua Stone of Gorham. Police say the crash was likely due to icy roads.

3. LEWISTON GETS A NEW MAYOR

maine.gov

There will be a new mayor in Lewiston. Kristen Cloutier will be sworn in tonight. She replaces Shane Bouchard. He resigned on Friday in light of a text message and email scandal. A woman claims she had an affair with Bouchard and worked as a mole for his campaign by funneling information to him from his opponent's campaign.

4. CASCO BAY LINES LOOKING AT NEWER, BIGGER PEAKS FERRY

The city of Portland is talking about plans for a new, larger Peaks Island ferry. Some year-round island dwellers are concerned a new vessel, potentially capable of carrying 200 more people, could strain the small island in the summer. Casco Bay Lines assures folks the talks are still in preliminary stages.

5. U.S. WOMEN'S SOCCER TEAM SUES SOCCER FEDERATION

AP Images

The U.S. Women's National Soccer team will enter this summer's world cup in France as the reigning world champions, but they're only making about 40% of what the U.S. men's team makes. The U.S. men's team? Ranked 25th in the world. The ladies have been pushing back for years, and now, they're suing the Soccer Federation for gender discrimination.