1. WINDY, WINDY, WINDY, WINDY

So, it's windy. Wind speeds around the state are causing some major power outages at this hour. Be cautious on your commute, and be sure to bundle up.

2. CMP WORKS TO REGAIN CUSTOMER TRUST

Despite customer complaints about a new billing system and high bills, CMP president Doug Herling says he believes the company will be able to regain the public's trust. herling sent a letter to the PUC, stating the company now has a 45-day goal for resolving the late bill complaints.

3. ANOTHER MAINE NURSING HOME CLOSES ITS DOOR

Another Maine nursing home is closing its doors. Family members of residents at Sonogee Rehab and Living center in Bar Harbor were notified Monday, told they had a month to find a new place to live. Since 2012, ten nursing homes across the state have closed.

4. MAINE LAWMAKERS AIM FOR PAID SICK TIME

It is not required of Maine employers to pay their employees when they're sick. but lawmakers in our state are working to change that.

State Senator Rebecca Millett of District 29 is making a new push to mandate earned paid sick leave in Maine. In Portland, the City Council Health and Human Service Committee will vote on a measure to guarantee paid sick days for Portland workers Tuesday.

5. AN ARMY VETERAN/PARALYMPIAN GIVES PUPPY NEW HOPE

A puppy with missing wrist bone in Gardner is being trained by a veteran, and Paralympian, to help others. Christy Gardner served her country in the army where she lost both of her legs, won multiple gold medals as a Paralympian, and now she's a therapy dog trainer. 11-week-old lucky will have to have his leg amputated and learn to live with 3-legs. Tonight at 7 on 207, Rob Nesbitt will have a full report on Lucky's future.

