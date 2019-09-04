CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. ARE. YOU. KIDDING. ME?

Sadly, no, this isn't a joke. Yesterday's snowfall will not be the last of the season. More spring snow will fall tonight. It could begin around the evening commute home. Be sure to dress warmly, and at least bring your boots!

2. REMEMBERING DETECTIVE BENJAMIN CAMPBELL

The funeral service for Det. Benjamin Campbell is scheduled for today. It will begin at 11 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Our coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. on-air and online.

3. CPL. EUGENE COLE'S WIFE SHARES SPECIAL MESSAGE FOR FAMILY OF DET. BENJAMIN CAMPBELL WITH NEWS CENTER MAINE

The wife of late Cpl. Eugene Cole, Sheryl, shares with NEWS CENTER Maine a special message to the family of Det. Campbell.

4. FOUR AMERICANS KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN IN ROADSIDE BOMB EXPLOSION

The U.S. and NATO Resolute Support mission is saying four Americans were killed near the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan while four others were wounded in a roadside bombing. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

5. CAVALIERS WIN MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT

A year after suffering one of the most embarrassing losses in NCAA tournament history, the Virginia Cavaliers have been crowned the 2019 national champions after a thrilling 85-77 overtime victory last night over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.