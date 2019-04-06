CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. BEAUTIFUL, MILD TUESDAY; RAIN TO CLOSE OUT THE WEEK

We have what looks like a beautiful Tuesday ahead of us. Our meteorologists are expecting some wind, though, so bring that jacket!

2. CONSECUTIVE FRYEBURG CAR CRASHES

A third car crash in Fryeburg this week is under investigation. A tractor-trailer truck crashed into an SUV stopped for road construction on Rt. 302. The occupants of the SUV were sent to the hospital with what are considered non-life threatening injuries. We're told those involved in the other two crashes are okay.

3. LONG ISLAND MAN GUILTY OF THREATENING SENATOR COLLINS

75-year-old Ronald Derisi of Long Island pleaded guilty Monday to making a series of threats to two U.S. senators – Maine Senator Susan Collins and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley. He is sentenced to 18 months in prison.

4. MAINE SUES PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

NBC

Maine is suing pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma. Maine is one of the last states in the country to file suit against the company for making deceptive claims about opioid products.

5. SHOOTING AT SAN DIEGO MEXICO BORDER CROSSING

NBC

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responded to a shooting involving border patrol agents at a port of entry this morning south of San Diego. A person heading north refused to stop while passing through. The incident is being investigated.