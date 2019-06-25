CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. SUMMER KICKS OFF TO A PROMISING START

Today is looking to be a nice one, minus some showers later this afternoon. It'll also cool off later tonight. As we get closer to the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise.

2. MAN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH MOTORCYCLE DEATHS

23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is charged with seven counts of negligent homicide after Friday's deadly route 2 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. He'll be arraigned this afternoon in coos county superior court.

3. GOV. MILLS SIGNS BILLS TO LOWER DRUG COSTS

Governor Janet Mills has signed multiple bills into law that are aimed at lowering prescription drug costs for mainers. One is a plan to import prescription medication in from Canada. Another proposes to have a board of people in charge of regulating drug costs across the state.

4. STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS BILL

Bernie Sanders

Presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders has rolled out a bill that would forgive all student loan debt for all americans. It's part of a package that would also make public universities tuition free.

Sanders says his proposal will be paid for by a new tax on Wall Street transactions.

5. YOU'RE GOING TO NEED A BIGGER BOAT

A basking shark was spotted off the Maine coast Monday morning, eventually prompting a cautionary advisory from the town of York.

The video was taken by Cassandra Constantino. She says she was striper fishing around 7 a.m. on a 22-foot boat off Cape Neddick's Nubble Island, overlooking Long Sands Beach, when something out in the distance caught her eye – what initially looked like a dolphin.