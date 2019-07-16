CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. SUMMERS IN MAINE. IS THERE ANYTHING BETTER?

We're looking at a gorgeous day on this Tuesday. Wednesday is looking a little less promising, though. We're keeping an eye on some thunderstorms and the air will feel super muggy.

2. MAN CHARGED IN CHILD'S MURDER EXPECTED TO CHANGE PLEA

NCM

Julio Carrillo, the stepfather of Marissa Kennedy, is changing his plea to guilty.

Julio, along with Marissa's biological mother, Sharon, are both charged with the 10-year-olds death.

Sharon Carrillo says she was also a victim, and won't plead guilty.

3. TRUCK HAULING CONSTRUCTION LIFT CRASHES INTO OVERPASS

Tom Damon

The northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike at Exit 45 in South Portland are reopened this morning after a truck hauling a construction lift smashed into an overpass. Maine State Police say the driver suffered serious injuries.

4. AMAZON WORKERS PROTEST WHAT THEY SAY ARE ABUSIVE WORKING CONDITIONS

Demonstrators gathered outside the home of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to protest what they call abusive working conditions in company warehouses. This as Amazon promotes a two-day online sales blitz.

5. APOLLO 11 MISSION'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY

In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first men to walk on the lunar surface with temperatures ranging from 243 degrees above to 279 degrees below zero. Astronaut Michael Collins flew the command module. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)

AP

50 years ago today, the human race launched an endeavor that led to "One small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind."

The 1969 Apollo 11 mission was one of humanity's greatest achievements and was the end result of an initiative to beat the Russians to the moon.