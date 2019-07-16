CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.
1. SUMMERS IN MAINE. IS THERE ANYTHING BETTER?
We're looking at a gorgeous day on this Tuesday. Wednesday is looking a little less promising, though. We're keeping an eye on some thunderstorms and the air will feel super muggy.
2. MAN CHARGED IN CHILD'S MURDER EXPECTED TO CHANGE PLEA
Julio Carrillo, the stepfather of Marissa Kennedy, is changing his plea to guilty.
Julio, along with Marissa's biological mother, Sharon, are both charged with the 10-year-olds death.
Sharon Carrillo says she was also a victim, and won't plead guilty.
3. TRUCK HAULING CONSTRUCTION LIFT CRASHES INTO OVERPASS
The northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike at Exit 45 in South Portland are reopened this morning after a truck hauling a construction lift smashed into an overpass. Maine State Police say the driver suffered serious injuries.
4. AMAZON WORKERS PROTEST WHAT THEY SAY ARE ABUSIVE WORKING CONDITIONS
Demonstrators gathered outside the home of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to protest what they call abusive working conditions in company warehouses. This as Amazon promotes a two-day online sales blitz.
5. APOLLO 11 MISSION'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY
50 years ago today, the human race launched an endeavor that led to "One small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind."
The 1969 Apollo 11 mission was one of humanity's greatest achievements and was the end result of an initiative to beat the Russians to the moon.