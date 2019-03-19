CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. CLEAR AND COLD

Its almost officially spring! Today will be a little chilly, but nice and sunny!

2. PORTLAND POLICE SEARCHING FOR BANK ROBBER

Portland Police Dept.

Portland police looking for a man after an armed bank robbery at the Norway Savings Bank branch on Forest Avenue. Police say this was at around 4:30 p.m. Monday. They're saying the suspect is about 5 feet, 10 inches and has bushy brown eyebrows. He was last seen running across the parking lot of 449 Forest Avenue towards Back Cove.

3. "IT'S OKAY TO BE WHITE" SIGNS FOUND IN LEWISTON

Flyers were found over the weekend near the Bates College bookstore that read "it's okay to be white." School officials say they are working with the Lewiston Police Department to investigate where they came from.

4. MINIMUM WAGE DEBATE IN OUR STATE

Lawmakers met Monday to discuss the impact that raised minimum wages are having on small businesses around the state. Currently, it's at $11/hr and is scheduled to go up again next year. Some lawmakers say the legislature needs to provide relief for small businesses, but others say workers deserve more money.

5. THE INFAMOUS "JACK THE RIPPER" IDENTIFIED

AP Images

Jack the Ripper is one of the well-known serial killers in London’s history. However, some might say that he’s the least known since no one has ever been able to definitively identify him. Until now. DNA evidence confirmed that Polish immigrant, Aaron Kosminski, was responsible for the murders that sent London into a historic panic.

