(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day:

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE FROM 4:30 TO 7 A.M.

Midsection Of Man Holding Measuring Tape Against Beige Background

Jirapatch Iamkate / EyeEm

1. YOUR JOB COULD BE MAKING YOU FAT

A survey by CareerBuilder finds that 57% of workers think they are overweight, and of those, 45% blame their current job. A quarter of those surveyed said they've packed on 10 pounds or more at their job. Most say it's because they spend the day sitting at a desk and are too tired after work to exercise.

On Wednesday, $1 dollar from every ice coffee will be donated to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.

2. DUNKIN'S COFFEE-FLAVORED... BEER?

Dunkin' Donuts is teaming up with a Boston-based brewery to launch a coffee-flavored beer. "Dunkin' Coffee Porter" will actually be brewed using Dunkin' Donuts brand coffee and is expected to be released in New England later this year.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Chris Jackson

3. MEGHAN MARKLE THINKS SOME ROYAL TRADITIONS "OUTDATED"

Duchess Meghan Markle is reportedly having a bit of trouble adjusting to her new royal life. "People" magazine reports Markle is frustrated over the "bizarre" insistence she wear dresses or skirts. Keeping true to her rebellious American roots, the Duchess of Sussex has nevertheless been spotted wearing pants instead.

►Meghan Markle Has Broken Protocol a Few Times (But Who Cares?)

Denzel Washington poses with Rhys Olivia Cote during filming of the Equalizer 2 in Boston.

4. WELLS 4TH-GRADER IN NEW "EQUALIZER" MOVIE

Nine-year-old Rhys Olivia Cote of Wells makes her debut on the silver screen this weekend in the new Hollywood action thriller, "Equalizer 2." Rhys stars alongside Denzel Washington as a girl who is kidnapped by her father.

►Young Mainer ready for big screen debut with Denzel Washington

PORTLAND, ME - NOVEMBER 24: Cars enter into the departures area of the Portland International Jetport on Tuesday, November 24, 2015.

5. PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL JETPORT UPGRADING FOR LARGER AIRCRAFT

The Portland International Jetport will receive about $4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to build a new taxiway and upgrade airplane parking to handle larger aircraft. The construction is part of a 20-year expansion project to add more gates, parking, and terminal space.

►Portland Jetport had record busy year in 2017

© NEWS CENTER Maine