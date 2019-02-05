CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. WHAT ELSE IS NEW? RAIN. RAIN. RAIN.

Did you wake up to thunder and rain last night? We heard from a few of our viewers that's exactly what they woke up to. Hard to believe one year ago today, May 2 was 90 degrees. No such luck today, though. Don't worry! It's not here to stay.

2. RUMFORD PRESCHOOLER HIT BY A BUS AND DIES

A 6-year-old preschooler is dead after he was hit by a school bus Wednesday afternoon. Police say he was riding his bike at the corner of Waldo St. and Essex Ave. when he lost control of his bike and fell into traffic. Officials are not yet releasing the boy's name.

3. "FRANKY'S LAW" AIMED AT ENDING ANIMAL ABUSE

A bill aimed at bringing justice in all animal abuse cases has been put before a legislative committee in Augusta. "Franky's law" is named for a pug who was severely tortured and killed last summer. It now moves to a committee work session for further discussion.

4. MAINE LAWMAKERS DISCUSS ABORTION CARE EXPANSION

Maine lawmakers are being asked to allow physician's assistants and nurse practitioners to be allowed to perform certain non-surgical abortions, such as those that use medication to cause the abortion.

5. AN UNLIKELY PAIR MAKE FRIENDS

In Norway, (the country, not the town in Maine) an unlikely pair can be found. Meet Bob and his best friend Zita. While many may consider Bob to be an "ugly duckling", Zita doesn't seem to care how her friend looks, nor what species he is.