1. APRIL SHOWERS BRING.....YOU KNOW

Happy Thursday, ya'll! It's going to be a rainy one and it looks like the rain will linger for almost a whole week. At least it won't be cold!

2. REDACTED MUELLER REPORT EXPECTED TODAY

The Justice Department is expected to release a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian election interference during Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Attorney General William Barr is expected to hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m.

3. MAINE TEACHERS PUSH FOR POWER TO STRIKE

Teachers in Maine gathered in Augusta yesterday to urge lawmakers to pass a bill that would allow them to go on strike. Many of them say the playing field between the workers and administrators is not fair and the ability to strike could level it out.

4. AROOSTOOK COUNTY FLOOD WARNINGS

As many Mainers know Aroostook County got a lot of snow this past winter. Now, residents, there are bracing themselves for the snow to melt. The Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency has been preparing for flooding season since February. Officials say keep an eye on your local alerts for flood warnings.

5. JESSICA MEIR ANNOUNCES SHE WILL BLAST OFF TO ISS

A Caribou scientist will soon live out her lifelong dream and go to space. Astronaut Jessica Meir will blast off to the International Space Station in September. She won't return to earth until spring of 2020.