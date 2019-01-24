1. WEATHER TODAY...IT'S NOT A SNOWSTORM BUT IT'S NOT GOOD

It's a rainy day today! Be careful while out on the roads, they may be very slippery in some spots. Enjoy the non-bitter cold temperatures!

2. WOMAN CHARGED FOR DRUGGING BABY THROUGH BREAST MILK

A woman from Bangor, Alyssa Murch, is being charged with endangering the life of her baby after it was determined the baby ingested methamphetamine through her breast milk. The baby's medical status at this time is unknown.

3. SENATOR COLLINS SUPPORTS TRUMP'S PLAN TO FUND BORDER WALL AND END GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

It is day 34 of the government shutdown. Protesters took to the streets in Portland yesterday, calling on Senator Susan Collins to vote to end the shutdown. Sen. Collins says she is supporting President Trump's bill to reopen the government, including the $5.7 billion to fund a border wall.

4. U.S. DIPLOMATS ORDERED TO LEAVE VENEZUELA

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has given U.S. diplomats 72 hours to leave the country after President Trump recognized the opposition leader as Interim President. Opposition leader Juan Guaido took an oath swearing himself in as the South American country's Interim President.

5. LUCKILY BRADY IS A GOAT, NOT A CAT

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The NFL is conducting an official investigation into the laser pointer light shown on Tom Brady during the AFC conference game. Luckily Brady is a goat, not a cat, and the light did not throw him off of his game.

