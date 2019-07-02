CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. SNOW & RAIN MIX EXPECTED FOR THURSDAY NIGHT

The snow melted with the warmup on Tuesday and then froze over. Now, be prepared for a mess. We'll have a round of rain showers/freezing rain tonight. Be wary on your way into work, and your way out.

2. GOVERNOR MILLS SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO BATTLE OPIOIDS

Governor Janet Mills is taking aim at the opioid epidemic. She signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at increasing access to treatment and improving the state's ability to respond to the crisis. director of opioid response Gordon Smith will oversee the project. Governor Mills hopes to make the necessary medication readily available in prisons and high-risk areas, as well as increase support coaching across the state.

3. POWER STRUGGLES IN MAINE

The Public Utilities Commission is now threatening CMP with possible fines and sanctions for failing to issue monthly bills to thousands of customers and taking too long to resolve customer complaints. In a letter sent Wednesday to the president and CEO of Central Maine Power, Maine's director of the consumer assistance and safety division blasted the power company for increased concerns regarding problems with customer service practices.

4. ORAL SURGEON CLEARED OF WRONGDOING

The state has dropped the remaining 13 complaints against the Lewiston oral surgeon Dr. Jan Kippax He was under investigation for three years after 18 patients accused him of misconduct. The state says they weren't able to find evidence that Dr. Kippax did anything wrong.

5. MAKE-A-WISH MAINE GRANTS WISH 1,500 TO GUILFORD BOY

Make-a-Wish surprised Abel Richardson with a superhero-themed Go-Kart at his elementary school.