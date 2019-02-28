CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. WINDS FINALLY DIE DOWN, BUT SNOW IN OUR FUTURE

While southern Maine has a fresh dusting of snow this morning, the rest of the day looks bright and sunny. Heads up for the weekend, though. There's potential for another storm in our near future.

2. 2ND NORTH KOREA SUMMIT ENDS ABRUPTLY

NBC

President Donald Trump and North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un abruptly broke off their Nuclear Summit in Vietnam, canceling a planned signing ceremony. The President indicated that the discussions broke down over Kim's demand that all sanctions be lifted in exchange for concessions on Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program. He says they will continue talks in the future.

3. ACCUSED KILLER OF CORPORAL COLE IN COURT TODAY

John Williams, the man accused of killing Corporal Eugene Cole, will be in court today to attempt to have his confession thrown out. his lawyer is claiming Williams' confession was coerced after police beat him.

4. MAINERS NEED TO PLAN ON SWITCHING THEIR ID'S

Starting July 1st, Mainers will have the option of renewing their driver's license or ID with a federally complaint credential. The new ID's meet the minimum security requirements under the Department of Homeland Security's Real ID Act. All Mainers have until September 2020 to make the switch.

5. SULLY THE SERVICE DOG GETS A NEW MISSION

Late President 41's beloved service dog has a new mission. "Sully H.W. Bush" is trading out his "America's Vet Dogs" vest for a military uniform at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. His new focus is reducing stress and raising spirits for patients and staff there.