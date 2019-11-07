CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. THUNDERSTORM WATCH FOR TODAY AND TOMORROW

Smoke from some Canadian wildfires continues to linger in Maine skies today, but we're expected the skies to turn gray at some point and hit us with some rain and potential thunderstorms.

2. MAN IN JAIL AFTER ATTACKING COUPLE AT THEIR HOME

Michael Holden of Bridgton is in jail after police say he beat an elderly couple during a home invasion. Police say Robert and Margaret MacDonald of Bridgton were taken to the hospital with serious head injuries.

3. OPIOID TREATMENT FACES POSSIBLE SETBACK

The Maine legislature has tabled a bill that would have increased reimbursements to medical service providers offering medication-assisted opioid treatment. A federal provision that limits Medicaid costs is being blamed.

4. TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FACES VOTE ON SUBPOENAS

In Washington D.C., the house judiciary committee is expected to vote on authorizing subpoenas on 12 current and former Trump administration officials. The committee is also expected to vote to subpoena documents related to the administration's immigration policies.

5. SEA TURTLES RELEASED BACK INTO THE WILD

The New England aquarium released six sea turtles back to the wild in Cape Cod yesterday. The Loggerhead and Kemp Ridleys were rescued last fall on Cape Cod due to hypothermia. These turtles are the last batch of more than 300 endangered and threatened sea turtles that the aquarium treated and released.

The Loggerhead turtles were outfitted with satellite tags which will transmit their locations and other data to the aquarium.