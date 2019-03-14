CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. WEEKEND WARMUP IN OUR FUTURE

Right on time for St. Patrick's Day, the weekend weather has decided to be kinder than last year. But before we get there, you can expect today to be pretty nice. There will be lots of sun and a few clouds.

2. VACCINATION HEARING GOES INTO EARLY HOURS OF MORNING

In Augusta, passionate arguments were made for hours on Wednesday into the early hours of Thursday, as the Legislature’s Education Committee began work on a highly controversial bill to change Maine’s vaccination law. At the core of the bill and the debate is the requirement that students be immunized in order to attend public or private schools.

3. PRESIDENT TRUMP ORDERS THE GROUNDING OF BOEING 737's

President Trump announced an emergency order from the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday, grounding Boeing 737 Max jets in the wake of an Ethiopian Airlines crash and a Lion Air accident in October that together killed 346 people. Trump's announcement came as the FAA was getting pressure from aviation advocates and others to ban flights of the planes pending investigations into the deadly accidents.

4. PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL NOT CONSOLIDATE

Members of a Portland committee voted against consolidating Portland and Deering High Schools Wednesday evening after a months-long debate.

5. SEN. COLLINS SUPPORTS LGBT PROTECTION LAW

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 26, 2017 file photo, people with the Human Rights Campaign hold up "equality flags" during an event organized by Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., in support of transgender members of the military on Capitol Hill in Washington, after President Donald Trump said he wants transgender people barred from serving in the U.S. military. Congress will soon consider a comprehensive LGBT nondiscrimination bill, but it could well be doomed by lack of Republican support. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

AP

GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is signing on as a sponsor of a comprehensive nondiscrimination bill, the only Senate Republican to back the LGBT rights movement's top legislative priority. Collins said she's worked throughout her career to end discrimination and that "all Americans deserve a fair opportunity to pursue the American dream."

