CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. DID I SAY IT WAS GOING TO BE NICE THIS WEEKEND? WELL...IT'S NOT. IT'S GOING TO RAIN.

Thursday and Friday are looking kind of gross, to be honest. We're going to have some hot and humid air going into the weekend. The weekend is looking like it will welcome us with storm showers.

2. NEW INFORMATION ABOUT MAN CHARGED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

We have new information this morning about the man charged with killing seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was involved in another truck crash in Texas last month. He was not charged in that crash.

Police also say Zhukovskyy was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in Texas earlier this year.

3. NEW BILLS SIGNED BY GOV. MILLS AIMED AT CUTTING CLIMATE CHANGE

Governor Janet mills signed three new bills that she says will help cut climate change and boost the use of solar energy in Maine. She also says the laws will create new jobs and reduce emissions.

4. BIDDEFORD UPROAR ABOUT NEW PARKING RULES

People in Biddeford are upset over new parking rules. six months ago, the city instituted new parking fees and rules, including monthly parking permits for downtown. More than 100 voters have signed a petition about the rules and they got their mayor's attention. Biddeford Mayor Alan Casavant says feedback from residents is incredibly important, but the city is not violating the referendum on paid parking downtown.

5. HANG ONTO YOUR SMARTPHONE ON THE 4TH OF JULY

July 4th is the most dangerous day for smartphones. According to mobile insurance claims data, Americans are more likely to damage or lose their phones on the forth. Experts suggest using a waterproof case, keep your phones out of direct sunlight, or set up a protection plan with your cellphone provider.