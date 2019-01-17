CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. IMPENDING DOUBLE-DIGIT SNOWFALL

It looks like the snow drought is about to end. Incoming snow on Friday, and then a lot possible over the weekend. Also, keep in mind, the fairly mild temperatures from this week are expected to drop back off. Bundle up and make sure you pack your hats and mittens when heading out.

2. 9/11 SURVIVOR AND MAINE H.S. GRADUATE DIES IN KENYA ATTACK

Jason Spindler, who graduated from Hebron Academy in 1996, died in Tuesday's terror attack in Kenya. He was the only American killed in that attack. Spindler's mother says this was her son's second run-in with terrorism, as he was working at the world trade center on 9/11.

3. THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MAINE AIMS TO CHANGE NAME

School administrators at the University of Southern Maine have announced they would like to change the school name to the University of Maine at Portland. The school will have to clear few hurdles to leave the USM moniker behind, including getting the state legislature's approval.

4. DOZENS ACROSS MAINE REPORT METEOR SIGHTING

Mainers across the state and around New England reported seeing a meteor flashing through the sky last night. Here's a video a viewer sent us from Ellsworth harbor. You can see the meteor flashing and streaking through the air. If you have any videos or images of it, please send them over to our email or social media pages.

5. NEWS CENTER MAINE'S PROJECT HEAT TELETHON

Today kicks off News Center Maine's annual Project Heat Telethon. Project Heat raises money to support the Keep ME Warm fund, which provides emergency heating assistance through the United ways and community action agencies throughout Maine. CALL 855-875-4328 TO DONATE.

