1. WEATHER FINALLY GIVES US A LITTLE BREAK

After two days of school/work delays and cancellations, it looks like we'll get a little break in the forecast. Most of the state looks pretty clear for the morning commute. Just keep in mind, the roads may still be a little icy, so take it slow.

2. NEW HAMPSHIRE MAN ROBS A TOLL BOOTH

NCM

Police in New Hampshire are looking for the man who robbed a toll booth. Police say they responded to the Hooksett toll plaza on I-93 early Monday morning. The toll booth worker told police the man got out of his car with a knife and demanded the attendant put money in his bag. Police say the man got away with a bag of coins.

FULL ARTICLE HERE

3. NEW HAT IN THE RING FOR PORTLAND MAYOR

Spencer Thibodeau

This year, Portland residents will be casting their vote for mayor and someone new has already thrown their hat in the ring. District 2 City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau announced that he plans on running against current mayor -- and member of his own party -- Ethan Strimling. Thibodeau says he has worked to improve life for Portlanders, from issues like affordable housing to tackling climate change.

FULL ARTICLE HERE

4. ROSENSTEIN MAKES MOVES TO LEAVE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

NBC

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is planning to leave the Department of Justice. NBC News has confirmed that Rosenstein is expected to leave once Special Counsel Robert Muller concludes his investigation.

Rosenstein, a former United States Attorney in Maryland, will have served as deputy for roughly two years by the time he leaves. He's maintained day-to-day oversight over the Special Counsel's probe on Russia's meddling into the 2016 presidential election. Rosenstein was under fire from President Trump for appointing Mueller to lead the investigation.

FULL ARTICLE HERE

5. FORMER UMAINE FOOTBALL COACH HONORED

NEWS CENTER Maine

Former University of Maine Coach, Joe Harasymiak, has been honored by the American Football Coaches Association as the 2018 Football Championship Subdivision National Coach of the Year.

Harasymiak led the black bears to a 10 and 4 record and the team's first C.A.A. title in five years. Maine advanced to the F.C.S. semifinals for the first time in program history. He left UMaine on December 20 to accept a job as a defensive assistant at the University of Minnesota after three seasons as the Black Bears head coach.

FULL ARTICLE HERE