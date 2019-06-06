CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. GREAT FOR THE GARDENS -- IT'S RAINING AGAIN!

It's expected to rain almost all day today, but it could clean up by late afternoon and be very sunny!

2. SPORTSMAN'S ALLIANCE AND MILLS ADMINISTRATION COMPROMISE

The Maine legislature is debating a possible compromise on gun control. The Mills administration and the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine have negotiated a new version of what's called a "red flag" bill. This would allow police to take guns from those believed to be in a mental crisis.

3. E-ZPass OPENS FOR SPEEDIER PASSTHROUGH

E-ZPass users can now zoom through the I-295 toll plaza in Scarborough. The new toll plaza, which opened Tuesday, is the fourth in Maine that allows E-ZPass customers to pass through at highway speeds.

4. SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Parents and teachers are being warned about school supply costs. While this school year may be wrapping up, next year's school needs are projected to be costlier due to U.S. trade tensions with China.

5. SHUTOUT BY RED SOX PITCHER CHRIS SALE

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale had an incredible night. The Boston ace threw a complete game shutout at Kansas City as the Sox blanked the Royals 8-nothing. Sale struck out 12 batters and in the 8th inning, struck out all 3 batters on just 9 pitches.