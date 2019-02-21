CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. STORM CENTER

It's a Storm Center Thursday! But the snow is expected to wrap up for most of the state this morning, turning into a beautiful, sunshiny day. We're expecting a little more snow this weekend though!

2. GOV. MILLS THROWS SUPPORT BEHIND POWER LINE

Central Maine Power is expected to make a big announcement today. This is after Governor Mills has thrown her support behind the $950 million plan to build a power line through Western Maine to bring electricity from Quebec to Massachusetts. Opponents are saying the project would just ruin forest and wildlife in that area and ultimately wouldn't provide many benefits for Maine.

3. PORTLAND APPROVE WEED BUSINESS ZONING

After more than an hour of discussion, Portland city councilors voted unanimously yesterday evening to uphold zoning criteria for medical and retail marijuana businesses in the city. Once the state and city finalize decisions surrounding pot, businesses will be able to open their doors in multiple parts of portland -- including downtown and the St. John and Valley Street area.

4. RUSSIA PROBE REPORTEDLY WINDING DOWN

President Donald Trump holds a press conference on September 26, 2018 in New York City. (John Moore/Getty Images)

John Moore

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly winding down his Russia investigation and could submit the report to new Attorney General William Barr as early as next week. This, while fired acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is making a series of media appearances to promote his new book. In it, he reveals he thought it was possible President Trump was working for Russia.

5. SAMSUNG LAUNCHES ITS FIRST 5G SMARTPHONE

TechSpot.com

Samsung has launched its first 5G smartphone, plus the plans for a phone that you can fold up! Apple is not expected to release a 5G smartphone until late 2020. Samsung's fold up smartphone isn't expected to be released until this April.