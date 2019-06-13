CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. IT'S RAINING TODAY AND TOMORROW, BUT THE WEEKEND LOOKS PEACHY

2. GOV. MILLS SIGNS 'DEATH WITH DIGNITY' BILL

Governor Janet Mills has signed the controversial "death with dignity" bill that will legalize physician-assisted suicide for people near death. Maine is the eighth state to allow this type of care. Mills told reporters this was the toughest decision she's had to make as governor.

3. MAINERS REACH OUT TO HELP ASYLUM SEEKERS

The city of Portland has set up an emergency shelter for asylum seekers at the expo. 350 cots were delivered from the Maine emergency management agency to accommodate nearly 100 individuals that arrived this week. City leaders expect as many as 150 more asylum seekers in the next few days.

4. BRUINS LOSE TO THE BLUES IN GAME 7

We've got the Bruins blues this morning after a 4-1 loss in the Stanley Cup finals. St. Louis went home with the trophy for the first time in the team's history. New England sports fans can now focus on the sox and patriots...

5. GRONKOWSKI IN MAINE FOR "GRONK ZONE"

Speaking of football, newly retired tight end Rob Gronkowski was in Maine yesterday to celebrate the expansion of the Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville and its "Gronk Zone."

He also made a pit stop at Maine Medical Center, presenting the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital with a $25,000 donation to help buy specialized equipment.