1. EXTREME HEAT EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND

We're looking at getting some serious heat this weekend. Thursday, though, is expected to give us a little break from yesterday's humidity.

2. "Rally for a fair contract" AT DOWN EAST COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

Nurses and hospital technicians at Down East Community Hospital in Machias are holding a rally today to protest what their calling mismanagement and unfair pay.

The nurses union at the hospital says it has been negotiating with hospital administration for several months now and they're not budging. The hospital CEO says a fair offer was made and they've chosen to reject it.

What is being called the "rally for a fair contract" will be held at the duke in Machias from 5 to 7 p.m.

2. GUILTY VERDICT IN ALBERT FLICK MURDER TRIAL

NEWS CENTER Maine

A jury has convicted Albert Flick of murdering Kimberly Dobbie in front of her children.

After only three days of testimony, a jury took just 45 minutes to reach a guilty verdict.

Among the evidence against him were witnesses, a bloody knife, and surveillance video of the murder as it happened outside a laundromat in Lewiston last July.

3. DATA BREACH WARNING

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

AP

Sprint is warning its customers of a serious data breach.

Hackers may have gained access to information like billing addresses and phone numbers by exploiting a flaw in a Samsung website.

The website advertised an "add a new line" feature for active sprint customers

Sprint says it's reset pin codes on affected accounts.

4. PULSE POLL: HOW WILL YOU DEAL WITH THIS WEEKEND'S HEAT?

NCM

Mainers are bracing for some serious heat this weekend. in today's PULSE poll, we asked, how will you handle the extreme heat? Will you head to the beach or your favorite lake or are you going to stay inside and crank up the A.C.

