CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. POST SPRING STORM COULD SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

Thursday will see mixes of rain and snow showers throughout the state. Don't put the winter gear away just yet!

2. MAINE STATE TROOPER DIES IN ACCIDENT ALONG I-95

Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning. He was outside his cruiser helping a driver along I-95 when two wheels separated from a tractor-trailer truck, one of which hit him in the breakdown lane. Det. Campbell would have been 32-years-old on Monday.

3. MAINE LAWMAKERS DISCUSS PHYSICIAN-ASSISTED SUICIDE

health medicine doctor stethescope

KGW

State lawmakers will consider legislation to allow physician-assisted suicide. Similar legislation passed the Senate in 2017 but died in the House. Supporters are also collecting signatures to put such an effort on the ballot.

FULL ARTICLE

4. PORTLAND PHOENIX SHUTTING DOWN

NEWS CENTER Maine

The Portland Press Herald reports the weekly Portland Phoenix shut down publication in February after losing a pair of major advertisers. Publisher Mark Guerringue says he made the decision to close the weekly and lay off its two full-time employees, but he hopes the closure's only temporary.

FULL ARTICLE

5. NESN AND NEWS CENTER Maine PARTNERSHIP

NESN and NEWS CENTER Maine begin a partnership Thursday and will include regularly scheduled live pre-game reports from NESN to NEWS CENTER on Red Sox and Bruins game days.