1. SUMMER IS GREETING WITH SOME SHOWERS

It will be a rainy Thursday and Friday for us. Remember, Friday is the first day of summer! But the weekend looks gorgeous!

2. MAINE LAWMAKERS WRAP UP THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION

The Senate voted in favor of switching the state from a caucus system to presidential primaries. Those primaries would use a ranked-choice system. The bill is now on the Governor's desk.

3. HANDS-FREE BILL PASSED BY SENATE

The Senate also passed a bill that will target people using their phone while driving. If Governor Mills signs it, the law will require drivers to go completely hands-free when using cell phones and operating motor vehicles. Several other states have hands-free laws, including Vermont and New Hampshire.

4. GOVERNOR MILLS SIGNS BILL TO RENAME MILLINOCKET BRIDGE

Governor Mills signed a bill to rename a bridge after fallen State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell. Detective Campbell died on April 3rd while he was assisting a stranded driver on the side of I-95.

The bridge is located on the way to Campbell's hometown, crossing the West branch of the Penobscot River.

5. NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN THE DAVID ORTIZ SHOOTING CASE

The Dominican Republic's Chief Prosecutor says former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was not the intended target of the shooting. They say Ortiz was merely the victim of a hit gone wrong.