1. BEAUTIFUL SUNSHINY DAY

The weather is looking impeccable for this Thursday. Not too hot, not too cold, plenty of sunshine.

2. COUNSELORS TO ASSIST GRIEVING COMMUNITY

Raelynn Bell

Courtesy: Samantha Marinko

Counselors are on hand for kids in Cumberland today, after 9-year old has been pronounced dead. She was seriously injured in a crash in Gorham over the weekend.

The community is rallying around Raelynn Bell's family.

So far, more than $20,000 was raised in just 24 hours -- to help the family pay for medical bills.

Raelynn was one of six people hurt when her family's SUV was hit by a pickup truck and thrown into the path of another car in Gorham Sunday.

3. POLICE INVESTIGATE MEDWAY SHOOTING

Police are investigating a shooting in the town of Medway. It happened late last night. Police say they have one person in custody.

No word yet on whether anyone was hurt but they say there is no danger to the public. We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

4. LAWSUIT DISMISSED OVER 13-YEAR-OLD'S DEATH

Range Pond State Park where a young Middle Schooler from Lewiston died while on a class field trip.

NEWS CENTER Maine

A federal judge dismissed a suit against the city of Lewiston and it's school department over the drowning of a 13-year-old boy on a field trip last year.

Rayan Issa died while on a field trip to Range Pond in Poland.

Issa's father filed the wrongful death suit that claimed the city did not follow safety protocols.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the judge ruled that claims of "deliberate indifference" and "outrageous conduct" by school-employed chaperones are speculative.

5. MUELLER TESTIFIES BEFORE CONGRESS

FBI Director Robert Mueller speaks during a news conference at the FBI headquarters June 25, 2008 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress for more than six hours.

It was the first time lawmakers got the chance to ask him questions about his probe into Russian meddling during the 2016 election.

Democrats tried to undercut the president's claim that he was the victim of a witch hunt. Republicans tried to cast doubt on the integrity of the special counsel's office.