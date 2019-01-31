CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. IT'S SO COLD...I CAN'T FEEL MY FACE

PLEASE BUNDLE UP! It's frigid outside. While today we will see a lot of sun, you won't really feel it with the bitter temperatures. Be careful of black ice on your commute and give yourself some extra time while getting out the door.

2. A HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER IS BEHIND BARS AFTER INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP WITH A STUDENT

Derek Boyce, a former teacher of Pine Tree Academy in Freeport, is going to prison for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student. Boyce was arrested in September after the teen's mom found the two in her home.

3. PEOPLE MAY NOT LIKE THE COLD, BUT WOODLAND ANIMALS LOVE IT

The Maine Wildlife Park in Gray is closed for the season, but that doesn't mean the staff and animals head south for the winter. Winter can be a busy time of year at the park. The more than 100 animals there thrive in the winter and keep the 200 volunteers busy. The park reopens in mid-April.

4. POLAR VORTEX GRIPS MUCH OF THE NATION

The cold isn't just gripping us here in Maine. A deadly polar vortex has blasted much of the northeast and midwest. 85 percent of U.S. land and 230 million Americans are experiencing temperatures of 32 degrees or colder. At least seven people have died from the extreme weather.

5. STAYCATIONLAND?

Maine is known as many things, but most of all for its nickname, "Vacationland." But some lawmakers are debating the moniker to be changed to "Staycationland". There will be a public hearing on the name change on February 7.