CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. WARM (ISH) WEEKEND IN OUR FUTURE

We're finally over the hump...probably. This weekend is looking to be the warmest of the season! It could be a good time to make some plans to go outside.

2. VOTE ON THE CMP TRANSMISSION POWER LINE

West side of Coburn Mountain. The proposed CMP power line would come in generally from left to right.

NCM

Commissioners with the Maine Public Utility Commission are set to vote on whether or not to issue a key permit for the controversial Central Maine Power transmission line project on Thursday.

FULL ARTICLE

3. NATIONAL WORK ZONE AWARENESS WEEK

It's National Work Zone Awareness Week, and highway workers are pleading with people to “drive like you work here” to prevent further injuries and deaths.

4. MAN SENTENCED FOR KILLED GIRLFRIEND WITH BASEBALL BAT

James Sweeney has been sentenced in the 2017 murder of his girlfriend Wendy Douglass. Police say Sweeney beat his sleeping girlfriend to death with a baseball bat. He's sentenced to 38-years in prison.

FULL ARTICLE

5. NATIONAL PET DAY

NCM

It's National Pet Day, y'all! We want to see those pictures! Dogs, cats, birds, lizards, fish...whatever your little (or not so little) loved one is, share with us! Send photos to our Facebook page, or post them, and be sure to tag us! #NEWSCENTERMaine