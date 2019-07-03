CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. I THOUGHT SPRING WAS NEARLY HERE. WHY IS IT SO COLD?

It's official. Winter is definitely still on. Make sure to bundle up while heading out the door today because all around Maine, it is bitter cold.

Heads up! It's nearly the beginning of Daylight Savings! It starts Sunday, March 10, at 2:00 a.m.

2. BODY FOUND IN PALMYRA MOTEL

A man's body has been discovered inside a motel room in Palmyra. Staff at the Lovely's Motel requested a welfare check on the man from Cheshire, Connecticut, staying in room #6. A Somerset County deputy found the body and says it appeared to have been there for some time. The cause of death is under investigation, and a woman found in the room at the time is being questioned.

3. DECRIMINALIZING PROSTITUTION

Lawmakers in Augusta are examining a bill that would decriminalize prostitution in Maine. The bill would also change the term "prostitute" to "prostituted person." The representative who presented the bill says they believe the only way to get rid of prostitution is to reduce the demand.

4. COHEN SEES 4th DAY OF TESTIMONY IN FRONT OF CONGRESS

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, exits federal court, November 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer

President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen saw his fourth day of testimony in front of the house intelligence committee. He turned over new documents showing edits made to the false written statement he gave to Congress in 2017. the white house is calling the testimonies absurd, while they refuse to turn over documents related to the security clearance process for president trump's closest advisors.

5. SONY MICHEL VISITS MAINE

Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots reacts with Tom Brady #12 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Adam Glanzman

Patriot Sony Michel paid a visit to Maine fans in Portland Wednesday. He signed autographs and gave folks an idea of what he was doing in the off-season.