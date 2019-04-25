CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. FINALLY! A LITTLE BREAK FROM ALL THIS RAIN

Rain rain go away! And the rain says, "Okay! ... But just for now." We're finally expected to get a peek of sunshine on this Thursday. The rain, though, is expected to come back for tomorrow and the weekend.

2. MAINE REMEMBER CPL EUGENE COLE 1-YEAR AFTER DEATH

Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Corporal Eugene Cole was shot and killed on the line of duty one year ago today. Cole's hometown of Norridgewock is holding a moment of silence Thursday to remember the fallen officer who touched many lives and left an impression on those he met while serving the public.

3. MAINE LOOKS TO BAN SINGLE-USE PLASTIC BAGS

Maine lawmakers are looking at banning single-use plastic bags in our state by 20-20. 16 towns and cities in our state have already outlawed the use of these kinds of bags, while 5 have fees for them.

4. LAWMAKERS LOOK TO MAKE VOTER REGISTRATION AUTOMATIC

Under a bill by House Speaker Sara Gideon, Maine would automatically register most adults to vote to begin in 2022. A hearing was held yesterday on the issue. Gideon says passing this would save time and money while increasing accuracy and security.

5. FORMER SEBAGO FIREFIGHTER WALKS POST-SURGERY

Former Sebago firefighter Tim Smith had a heart transplant just a few days ago. Now, he's standing and walking for the first time since his surgery. His friends have set up a go fund me page to help pay for Tim's hospital stay.

