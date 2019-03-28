CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. FINALLY FEELING LIKE SPRING

It's finally feeling like spring! Not so much early in the morning, but as Thursday wears on, we'll feel the warm up.

2. ONE DEAD, TWO BARRICADED IN NEW HAMPSHIRE HOTEL SHOOTING

NECN

One man is dead and two people who have repeatedly shot at officers remain in the Quality Inn Manchester Airport hotel, where the standoff has continued from Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday.

3. EDIBLE CBD OIL NOW LEGAL AGAIN IN MAINE

Hemp-derived food products are officially allowed to be sold again in Maine. Governor Mills signed a bill making it clear that the production and sale of CBD products are legal.

4. ARREST MADE IN THREATS ON PRESIDENT TRUMP'S LIFE

NBC

Interstate 68 in West Virginia was closed yesterday because of threats made to kill President trump and blow up the Pentagon. Police say they've detained a man for questioning. They say they also searched a vehicle, where they found a firearm and explosive powder.

The West Virginia State Police, the FBI, and the Secret Service are all investigating.

5. RAISING AWARENESS AND HOPE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST OPIOIDS

To battle the opioid epidemic in our state, a couple from Belgrade will be hitting the Appalachian Trail on April 1 to spread the message of hope for fighting opioid addiction. They say they've been helping their son fight his addiction for years and have helped him stay sober for a year and a half.