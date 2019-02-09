1. BERNIE SANDERS HOLDS RALLY IN MAINE

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders held a rally in Maine on Sunday in Portland. He talked everything from gun control to health care, hammering home a plan for universal health care.

2. LEWISTON SHOOTING AND STABBING INCIDENT

Police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing Lewiston. Police say a man was shot, and another man was stabbed Sunday afternoon on Lisbon St.

Both were taken to the hospital, but we don't know how badly they may have been hurt, or what condition either is in this morning.



Police have not arrested anyone and have not said whether there is a suspect.



3. BODY FOUND IN LEEDS

The Maine State Police have identified a man whose body who was found in Leeds on Saturday. Police are calling the death suspicious.

Nadi Hagi-Mohamed, 31, from Minnesota was identified by fingerprints and by a family member in that state.



4. IPHONE HACK

Google researchers reveal a major security flaw that allows some malicious websites to hack into thousands of iPhones.



iPhone data exposed by the flaw over a two year period may have included text messages, contacts, photos, and locations.



5. FORD RECALL

Ford is recalling more than 550,000 trucks and SUV's in North America.



At issue, seat backs that may not properly restrain passengers in a crash.



The recall covers certain F-150 pickups, super duty trucks, explorers, expeditions, and Lincoln Aviators from model years ranging from 2018 to 2020.

