1. FIRST DEADLY SNOWMOBILE CRASH OF 2019

57-year-old Bryan Sylvester crashed his snowmobile on Saturday, according to Maine Game Wardens. Wardens say Sylvester hit a snow drift about a mile and a half away from his home on Long Pond Road. They say he was not wearing a helmet.

2. A MAINE COMMUNITY STEPS UP TO HELP THE CHILDREN OF MURDERED PARENTS

While the South Paris community mourns the killing of Dana Hill and Heather Bickford, they're also rallying around the couple's two young children. A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit the kids.

3. PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ENTERS DAY 16

Across the country, TSA agents are working without pay due to the partial government shutdown. Since the holidays, the number of call-outs has been reportedly growing. While lawmakers get back to work on Tuesday, airports nationwide, including the Portland Jetport and Bangor International Airport, are keeping a close eye on Washington D.C.

4. 5 GIRLS KILLED IN POLISH ESCAPE ENTERTAINMENT ROOM

A group of 5 girls was killed in an "escape room" in Poland when the building the puzzle was in caught on fire. Polish prosecutors charged a man, identified only as Milosz S., with intentionally creating a fire danger and with unintentionally causing the deaths of the girls.

5. SANDRA OH MAKES HISTORY AT GOLDEN GLOBES (TWICE)

Actress Sandra Oh became the first Asian host of the Golden Globe Awards as well as the first woman of Asian descent to win multiple Golden Globes at Sunday night's ceremony. The "Killing Eve" star won the award for best performance by an actress in a television series, drama.