1. WINTER STORM WARNINGS POP UP AROUND MAINE

It seems winter will have its revenge. Just when spring seemed within our grasp, it snuck away. Our meteorologists are anticipating some high winds and possible power outages.

2. WASHINGTON D.C. LOOKS AHEAD TO A BUSY WEEK

President Trump is on his way to Vietnam ahead of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. This while lawmakers vow to make the Special Counsel's report public, and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testifies Wednesday before a congressional committee.

3. VATICAN SUMMIT ENDS, POPE PROMISES CHANGE

A four-day sex abuse summit ended this weekend and the pope vowed that the roman catholic church would "spare no effort" to bring abusers to justice. He added that the church will not cover up or underestimate abuse as he spoke at the end of a mass in the Vatican's frescoed apostolic palace.

4. ORGANIZATION FUELS CONVERSATION ABOUT SKOWHEGAN INDIANS

The Native American Guardian Association made an appearance in Skowhegan yesterday to discuss the importance of why using Native American symbolism as their school mascot can be offensive to their culture.

The group made the point of not demanding the removal of the "Indians" mascot at their schools, but to make sure they were at least part of the conversation.

5. KRAFT'S ARREST WARRANT EXPECTED AS EARLY AS TODAY

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks off the field after the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

News sources out of Boston report that an arrest warrant could be issued today for Kraft, and other men accused of soliciting prostitution.

The solicitation charges come after investigators say they have video evidence of the men at Florida massage parlors In all, police say nearly 200 men are part of the months-long investigation.

The defendants are accused of paying for sexual services from women who were allegedly victims of an international human trafficking ring.