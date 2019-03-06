CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. FOGGY MORNING EXPECTED TO CLEAR UP

We're off to a foggy start today. Parts of Maine could see some showers for a bit of the morning. The rest of the day will warm up and be nice, though!

2. JOHN WILLIAMS' TRIAL JURY SELECTION BEGINS

The man accused of killing Maine Corporal Eugene Cole, John Williams, is about to go on trial. Jury selection begins today. The trial is set to start a week from today. The case has been moved to Cumberland County to avoid bias.

3. GUN DEBATE RE-SPARKED BY LATEST MASS SHOOTING

NBC

Communities in the state of Virginia are mourning following a mass shooting over the weekend in Virginia Beach. 12 people were killed by a single shooter. 4 people are in the hospital still. The man named as the shooter is dead, shot by police.

4. PRESIDENT TRUMP ARRIVES IN LONDON

NBC

President Trump arrives in London this morning. He and First Lady Melania Trump will be there for an official state visit with the queen. Hundreds of thousands are expected to protest during his two-day visit.

5. RED SOX CLOSES OUT WEEKEND WITH A WIN

NBC

The Red Sox danced with the Yankees last night on the diamond in New York and the Sox came out on top with the better moves. The final score was 8 to 5.