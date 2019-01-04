CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. TEMPERATURES DIP BACK DOWN TODAY WITH A LITTLE WIND

Happy Monday! It's April Fools Day, but this isn't a joke. Today's temperatures will drop. Make sure to dress warmly today, despite the warm weather from this weekend. But don't despair! Next weekend could be even nicer.

2. SACO POLICE SEARCH FOR ROBBER

Saco police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. They say the man robbed the Ramada Hotel on North St. in Saco at gunpoint, and made away with some cash. Police have not released how much.

3. MORE VISAS AVAILABLE FOR FOREIGN WORKERS

The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday that 30,000 more H-2B visas will be made available to employers across the country to fill seasonal jobs. This means Maine business owners will have the opportunity to hire more foreign workers this year than the last two years.

4. RAPPER NIPSEY HUSSLE KILLED IN SHOOTING

The Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed in a shooting outside his clothing store in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, law enforcement sources said. Two other men were shot, and a suspect remained at large.

5. SHOULD THERE BE AN AGE LIMIT ON TACKLE FOOTBALL?

A new report from Seattle Children's Hospital says most parents believe there should be an age limit to when kids can start tackling in football. What do you think?

Vote in our Pulse poll at pulse.newscentermaine.com.



