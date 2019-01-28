CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. FAIRLY BORING WEEKEND WEATHER, BUT BRACE YOURSELF

This weekend was pretty nice weather-wise, but don't get comfy. We have an arctic front heading our way with low temperatures and lots of snow later this week.

2. U.S. GOVERNMENT IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS, AT LEAST UNTIL FEB. 14

Federal employees will finally get their paychecks after over a month without them, during the partial government shutdown. However, if politicians in Washington D.C. can't find middle-ground within the next few weeks, we could see another shutdown.

3. ASYLUM SEEKERS STOP SHORT AT U-S BORDER

Central American migrants at the Mexican border are weighing their options as the U.S. prepares to send asylum seekers out of the country. The move was announced on December 20th as part of the Trump administration's toughening of immigration policy.

4. VENEZUELA BACKTRACKS ORDER TO REMOVE U.S. DIPLOMATS

Venezuela has backtracked on its order for U.S. embassy personnel to leave the country. President Nicolas Maduro announced this weekend that Venezuela will start negotiations with the U.S. to establish interests offices in both countries within 30 days. This comes after the U.S. warned Venezuela that any threats against American diplomats or opposition leader Juan Guaidó will be met with "a significant response".

5. PATRIOTS FANS REALLY TURN OUT FOR SUPER BOWL SENDOFF

Patriots fans are officially "amped up" after the team's sendoff at Gillette Stadium yesterday. Five-time super bowl champ Tom Brady really got the crowd going by chanting, "We're still here!" The pats are in Atlanta and face the L.A. Rams on Sunday at 6:30.