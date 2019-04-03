CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. SNOW SNOW SNOW AND CLOSINGS CLOSINGS CLOSINGS

The coast of Maine is hit hard with some heavy snow Monday morning. The snow is perfect for a snow day (which many are having). The snow is perfect snowman making snow.

CHECK SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

2. LOOKING INTO OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE AND ABUSE OF POWER

NBC

President Trump has a busy week ahead with two congressional committees on demanding documents from the White House, including members of the president's family. They're investigating possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power. Plus, the President's former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen will be back on Capitol Hill Wednesday for another closed-door hearing.

3. TORNADOES WREAK HAVOC IN U.S. SOUTH

NBC

23 people have been killed in devastating tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia. They hit right on the border between the two states. More than 20 homes and businesses have been destroyed in Lee County alone.

4. 9TH SNOWMOBILE DEATH IN MAINE

NCM

The count for fatal snowmobile deaths in our state this winter is up to nine. the Maine warden service is investigating what caused Martha Carroll of Brighton, Massachusetts to crash into trees in the town of Wayne Saturday night. She was 56 and authorities say she was wearing a helmet.

FULL ARTICLE

5. CARIBOU VIKINGS CAPTURE CAPE ELIZABETH CAPERS

Kyle Corrigan

On Saturday, the city of Portland was full of folks from the County, turning out to show support for the Caribou High School boys basketball team. They had it out on the court for the gold ball for the first time in fifty years. Luckily, the team didn't dissapoint their hometown as they walked away with the hardware, 49 - 47.