1. MAINE WEATHER IS BORING THIS WEEK. I LIKE IT.

The bitter cold snap has apparently decided to give us a bit of a break. Actually, a lot of a break. It'll almost feel like summer at the beginning of this week, but don't get too comfortable. The thermometer will drop back off soon enough.

2. THE PATRIOTS WIN SUBER BOWL LIII ... OBVIOUSLY.

We in New England are once again waking up Super Bowl champs! After two weeks of hype, they finally played the game last night, and for a good chunk of it, it was another nailbiter. It was a game that featured great defense, and just enough offense for the Patriots, as they win their sixth Super Bowl crown in 17 years.

3. HOME FIRE DESTROYS HOME | FAMILY DOG FOLLOWING FIRE

A family in Mattawamkeag is searching for their dog after their home caught fire over the weekend. the family was not home when the fire started, but one of their dogs was killed and the other took off. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

4. MAINERS DISCUSS GUN SAFETY, HOW TO STAY SAFE IN OUR STATE

The debate on gun control is continuing in our state. Over the weekend, dozens of people gathered at the University of Maine in Augusta to have a conversation about it. For those speaking, it was an opportunity to educate Mainers and talk about why it's so hard for people to find middle ground on the issue. Many are saying other states should take example in how safe Maine remains with gun ownership. Others say we can always be safer.

5. JUMPING AHEAD THIS TAX SEASON

Tax experts say besides getting your refund faster, there's a more immediate reason to get your tax return filed with the IRS at least by early next week. That's due to the looming, potential government shutdown. So get those W-2's ASAP.