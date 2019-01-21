CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. UMMMMM...SO IT'S VERY COLD OUTSIDE

Following the major snowstorm yesterday, today is very cold. Wind chills are expected to stay well below zero, highs only in the single digits to near 10. Winds will stick around this afternoon and throughout the first half of Tuesday.

2. PATRIOTS COME OUT ON TOP IN KANSAS CITY

Getty images

The Patriots are on their way to Super Bowl 53. They beat the Chiefs last night in Kansas City in the AFC Championship game. With the game going into overtime, the pats came out on top, 37 to 31.

FULL COVERAGE

3. PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN REACHES DAY 31

Getty images

Today is day 31 of the partial government shutdown. President Trump is firing back at Democrats after they say they won't accept his offer that gives one-million immigrants a three-year protection from deportation in exchange for border wall funding.

FULL ARTICLE

4. POLICE SEARCH FOR ROBBERY ACCOMPLICES

NCM

Police in Augusta are trying to find accomplices in a gas station robbery on Saturday. 20-year-old Justyn Wilson of Augusta is charged with holding up the place, but police say they believe there may have been others involved.

FULL ARTICLE

5. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

The civil rights leader Martin Luther KIng (C) waves to supporters 28 August 1963 on the Mall in Washington DC (Washington Monument in background) during the "March on Washington". King said the march was "the greatest demonstration of freedom in the history of the United States." Martin Luther King was assassinated on 04 April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. James Earl Ray confessed to shooting King and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. King's killing sent shock waves through American society at the time, and is still regarded as a landmark event in recent US history. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)

Today, the nation recognizes Martin Luther King Jr. Day to remember the legacy of the activist who became the most visible spokesperson and leader in the civil rights movement from 1954 until his assassination in 1968. There are events around the state of Maine today in his honor.

LIST OF EVENTS AROUND MAINE ON MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY