CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.
1. UMMMMM...SO IT'S VERY COLD OUTSIDE
Following the major snowstorm yesterday, today is very cold. Wind chills are expected to stay well below zero, highs only in the single digits to near 10. Winds will stick around this afternoon and throughout the first half of Tuesday.
2. PATRIOTS COME OUT ON TOP IN KANSAS CITY
The Patriots are on their way to Super Bowl 53. They beat the Chiefs last night in Kansas City in the AFC Championship game. With the game going into overtime, the pats came out on top, 37 to 31.
3. PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN REACHES DAY 31
Today is day 31 of the partial government shutdown. President Trump is firing back at Democrats after they say they won't accept his offer that gives one-million immigrants a three-year protection from deportation in exchange for border wall funding.
4. POLICE SEARCH FOR ROBBERY ACCOMPLICES
Police in Augusta are trying to find accomplices in a gas station robbery on Saturday. 20-year-old Justyn Wilson of Augusta is charged with holding up the place, but police say they believe there may have been others involved.
5. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY
Today, the nation recognizes Martin Luther King Jr. Day to remember the legacy of the activist who became the most visible spokesperson and leader in the civil rights movement from 1954 until his assassination in 1968. There are events around the state of Maine today in his honor.
LIST OF EVENTS AROUND MAINE ON MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY