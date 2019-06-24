CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. FINALLY...IT'S SUMMER

It looks like a gorgeous kick off to this summer. It's expected to be a little humid, though, for the next couple days.

2. MAINE AND NEW HAMPSHIRE MOURN MASSIVE MOTORCYCLE CRASH

New Hampshire State Police are investigating a horrific crash that they are calling one of the worst tragic incidents they have ever investigated. The crash happened on Friday when a truck towing a trailer hit 7 motorcycle riders on Route 2.

3. PRACTICING MOTORCYCLE SAFETY

This crash is weighing heavily on communities in Maine and New Hampshire. Basic motorcycle safety class instructor -- Erik Payne -- says riding in a group tends to be more dangerous than riding solo because there isn't as much room to maneuver to safety.

4. PORTLAND PRESS HERALD INVESTIGATES CENTRAL MAINE POWER

The Portland Press Herald is investigating Central Maine Power after the newspaper claims to have found that the power company rushed the implementation of the new billing system, skipping critical tests that would have shown that the system was not ready to launch.

5. LOST ON MOUNT KATAHDIN

Two hikers from Pennsylvania got lost over the weekend on Mount Katahdin after straying from the Knife's Edge trail. Forest Rangers attempted a helicopter rescue but couldn't complete it due to high winds. the couple managed to make their way out in the early hours of Sunday morning.