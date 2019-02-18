CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. FLAKES EXPECTED TO FALL MONDAY AND LATER THIS WEEK

2. FORMER GOV. LEPAGE FOUND TO HAVE SPENT TAXPAYER DOLLARS AT A TRUMP HOTEL DURING HIS TENURE

The Portland Press Herald has obtained documents that show former Governor Paul LePage and his staff spent at least $22,000 in public money at a hotel owned by the family of President Donald Trump.

3. TWO SNOWMOBILE CRASHES ON THIS WEEKEND

All of the new snow is great for snowmobiling for sure, but authorities are investigating not one, but two fatal snowmobiling accidents over the weekend. One happened in the town of Poland. The other happened in Norway.

4. LAWSUITS ENSUE FOLLOWING EMERGENCY DECLARATION ON BORDER

The American Civil Liberties Union, the group 'public citizen', and the state of California are three entities that have already filed suit to stop the President's emergency declaration for money for his wall. The President warns Congress to approve his move or expect a veto.

5. A NEW GROUP OF MAINE VETERANS GET A HELPING ... PAW

The newest graduates of the K9's on the Front Line service dog program are at home with their new companions, all trained and ready to go for whatever their veteran may need.