CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. RAIN, RAIN, RAIN AND MORE RAIN

Lots of rain today to get folks in the mood for spring!

2. GOV. MILLS PRESENTS PLAN TO OFFER NALOXONE IN SCHOOLS

NCM

A plan being developed by the Mills administration would bring the overdose antidote naloxone to all public high schools and middle schools in Maine. Supporters of the plan feel this will help battle the epidemic in our state, while opponents think it may normalize drug abuse.

3. IT'S MARATHON MONDAY

Last year's race was a rainy one, and this year is looking like it won't be anything different. Maine's own Joan Benoit Samuelson is running in the race Monday morning. We'll update you on the day's events right here on our website and mobile app.

4. TIGER MAKES A COMEBACK WITH A GREEN JACKET

Getty Images

Tiger Woods has won his fifth Masters title. It's his first since 2008. His victory comes after four back surgeries and several sex scandals that left him wondering in recent years if he could ever play again.

FULL STORY

5. MAINE PARKS DELAY OPENING

Monday was supposed to be opening day for parts of Acadia National Park, but ice and other snowy factors are causing a delay.

Park officials say sections of the Park Loop Road remain very icy and snowy, some locations are covered in up to one foot of ice. It will not be open until current conditions clear.

The Hulls Cove Visitor Center is not anticipated to open until late May