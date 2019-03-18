CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. COOL AND CALM WEATHER

A pretty quiet week ahead. It starts colder than average, with highs both Monday and Tuesday in the 30s, and overnight lows are mainly in the teens.

Milder air is expected to move in mid-week, with highs between 40 and 45 on Wednesday.

2. MAN AND HIS DOD ESCAPE FIRE IN BALDWIN

A man is safe this Monday morning after he escaped a fire overnight in Baldwin. His dog alerted him to the fire. Unfortunately, not much is left of his home. Police are trying to figure out what caused the fire.

3. POLICE INVESTIGATE MURDER-SUICIDE INVOLVING A CHILD IN PRESQUE ISLE

State police are trying to piece together what led up to a deadly standoff in Presque Isle. Police found a man and a child deceased inside a home on Reach Road. They said they two were part of the same family. The deaths are being ruled a murder-suicide. Officials said their deaths are being treated as a domestic murder-suicide. The autopsies results are expected to be released sometime this afternoon.

The victims' identities have not been released.

4. DEADLY & VIOLENT WEEKEND IN PORTLAND

Portland police are investigating after a woman is found dead in an apartment in Cumberland Avenue. Officials said they found the victim yesterday morning during a well-being check. As a result, they arrested Gregory Vance and charged him with murder. He's being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail. Police haven't yet released the victim's name or cause of death.

That death comes after two shootings in Portland on Saturday.

Police arrested Markus Scott and charged him with reckless conduct with a firearm for an incident on Sherman street. Another shooting that happened at a home on Milton Street in Portland left one man dead. Police are investigating.

5. WHO WILL THE BLACK BEARS PLAY IN NCAA ROUND 1?

UMaine won the America East title for the second year in a row on Friday night and now await their fate. The NCAA selection show is tonight at 7 p.m. The Black Bears are 25-7 this season and are being predicted by many experts to be a 14-seed when the pairings are announced. Last year, Maine was a 15-seed and lost to Texas 83-54.