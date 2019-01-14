CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. CHECK OUT YOUR FORECAST FOR THE WEEK

Coming off of a bitter cold weekend, we can expect the next few days to be a little milder. But don't get too comfy! The weekend will bring us a wave of cold air and some snow. Click the video for a full look.

2. MAINE STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ALTON DEATH

State police are looking into the death of an Alton man. Police say Joseph Webber, a transient, died before reaching the hospital, following an altercation at an Alton home. The Maine State Medical Examiner's office has not yet released their findings from the autopsy.

3. LOS ANGELES TEACHERS TO GO ON STRIKE

The group “United Teachers Los Angeles” are going on strike today.

It involves thousands of educators. They serve the nation's second-largest school district. They’re demanding a larger budget from the school district to help increase staffing. They also want smaller classroom sizes. Officials say the teacher's union and Los Angeles unified school district are millions of dollars away from an agreement.

4. THE PATRIOTS ARE HEADING TO THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots reacts with Tom Brady #12 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 41-28 to advance to the AFC title game for the eighth concessive year. Running back Sony Michel led the way by running for three touchdowns and 129-yards. Tom Brady led the air attack by throwing for 343 yards and one touchdown.

5. SARAH THOMAS MAKES HISTORY AGAIN AS THE FIRST WOMAN TO OFFICIATE AN NFL PLAYOFF GAME

Sarah Thomas, an American football official, has seen a litany of football firsts. She was the first woman to referee a major college football game, the first to officiate in a Big Ten stadium and the first to officiate a bowl game. On Sunday, she became the first woman to officiate an NFL playoff game as the Patriots faced the Chargers in the AFC divisional playoff.