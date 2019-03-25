CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. HAPPY MONDAY! IT'S GOING TO BE SUNNY AND CHILLY

Our meteorologists are expecting Monday to be nice and bright, but be sure to dress warmly! It's going to be cold with temps only hitting the high 30s.

2. RUSSIA PROBE ENDS, AG LETTER SUMMARIZES

Robert Mueller speaks during a farewell ceremony in his honor at the Department of Justice on Aug. 1, 2013.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election has concluded and attorney general William Barr has released a letter summarizing the findings. The letter says quote "while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

FULL ARTICLE

3. BANGOR DOUBLE MURDER TRIAL TO BEGIN

The jury selection is set to begin for John de St. Croix's trial. He's the man charged with two counts of murder and one count of arson after police say he set fire to a box truck parked in Bangor with Michael Bridges and Desiree York inside. If convicted, he could face life in prison

4. GRONK SAYS FARWELL

New England Patriots tight end RobGronkowski has retired from the NFL. The Western New York native announced his retirement after 9 seasons in the league.

5. CLAWS FOR A CAUSE

NBC

It's Cat Video Fest 2019! The Portland Museum of Art is hosting a film festival exclusively for furry felines featuring the best of feline funnies. Nine showings are scheduled for March 29 to 31 and April 3.