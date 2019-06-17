CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. THERE'S A BEAUTIFUL DAY AHEAD OF US

2. SENIOR CITIZENS DISPLACED DUE TO FIRE

A fire at the Edgewood rehab and living center yesterday afternoon in Farmington has left more than 45 senior citizens out of their homes. The fire is believed to have been an accident. The seniors are staying in nearby nursing and assisted living facilities until they can return home.

3. CAR CRASH IN BUCKFIELD

A car crash in Buckfield has left one person dead and two others injured. we're still learning the details of this story, but the Oxford County Sheriff's Deputies say two cars collided on route 117. They tell us the drivers are the ones who survived, a passenger in one of the vehicles died.

4. EVEN WITHOUT THE CUP...CHARA SAYS HE'S GRATEFUL FOR THE FANS

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Zdeno Chara, the captain of the Bruins, said hearing the thunderous applause when he skated out for game 5 for the Stanley Cup following his injury to his jaw made him realize how special the fans are. Be then promises to not give up...and that the B's will be back for the cup.

5. 134 YEARS AGO TODAY, LADY LIBERTY ARRIVED IN AMERICA

On this day in 1885, the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York harbor in pieces. It was a gift of friendship from the people of France to the people of America. It is made of copper and iron. It is known around the world as an enduring symbol of freedom and democracy.