(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE FROM 4:30 TO 7 A.M.

%INLINE%

1. JUDGE TO HEAR ARGUMENTS ON MEDICAID EXPANSION IN MAINE.

A Maine court is expect to hear oral arguments regarding the future of voter-approved Medicaid expansion for Maine. The judge will decide whether or not Republican Gov. Paul LePage and his administration broke the law by stalling expansion to 70,000 residents.

2. REGULATORS CHOSE TO WAIT ON CMP CORRIDOR DECISION

The regulators chosen to decide whether or not to grant Central Maine Power permission to build a $1 billion, 145 mile corridor through Maine will wait until at least March before they make a decision. They are set to partake in more hearings and conduct more research through March 1.

3. ELECTION DAY IS AROUND THE CORNER

The midterms are right around the corner. Here are some fast facts before Tuesday: Republicans hold a slight majority over Democrats in the U.S. Senate, 51 to 49. They also hold a 235 to 193 majority over Democrats in the U.S House of Representatives.

4. "EL CHAPO" TRIAL SET TO START TODAY

Jury selection is set to begin in New York. Joaquin Guzman, A former Mexican cartel kingpin, was extradited to the U.S. last year to stand trial on charges he ran the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the world's largest drug trafficking organizations.

5. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS DEFEAT THE GREEN BAY PACKERS

The New England Patriots defeated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, 31-17, extending their winning streak to 6 games.

© NEWS CENTER Maine