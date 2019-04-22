1. LOOKING AHEAD TO THE RAINY WEEK

Todd says we are going to get some rain this week, with Thursday being a generally nice day before a cloudy but pleasant weekend. Check out the full forecast above.

Relatives of people killed in Church blasts mourn as they wait outside mortuary of a hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. Near simultaneous blasts rocked three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

2. HUNDREDS KILLED AND INJURED IN SRI LANKA EASTER ATTACKS

A series of bomb blasts in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, a country near India, leave at least 290 people dead, including two Americans. More than 450 were injured in the attacks. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Biddeford Police monitor an Amtrak Downeaster train after it hit someone walking near or on the tracks.

3. MAN HIT AND KILLED BY TRAIN

Police say a 42-year-old man, whom they are describing as a "trespasser," was hit and killed by the Amtrak Downeaster Train in Biddeford on Sunday afternoon. They are withholding the man's name until they notify his relatives.

4. ROCKLAND SCHOOL TO OPEN TODAY FOLLOWING THEFT

School officials at Rockland's South Elementary say they will have class today after someone broke into the school over the weekend and stole student medications. School officials say someone stole medication from the same school during another break two years ago.

5. MAINE BORDER SIGN ADDS OLD, YET NEW PHRASE

A familiar phrase is now added to Maine's border sign in Kittery. Governor Janet Mills installed a new sign there on January 31st that reads "Welcome Home," but now the sign also has the classic phrase, "The Way Life Should Be." The sign is between Exit 2 and Exit 3 on I-95 North near the Kittery exit.

