CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. WE SWEAR SUMMER IS COMING...PROBABLY

Today is looking like it'll be mostly sunny with spots of shade. It'll be cold early this morning, but by this afternoon you probably won't even need your jacket. But don't put it away! You'll need it tomorrow.

2. WOMAN KILLED IN DRUNK DRIVING CRASH

40-year-old Samantha Rinaldi of gray died over the weekend after being hit by a drunk driver. cumberland county sheriff's deputies believe Jay Westra was the driver and arrested him for operating under the influence. Police say Westra's 11-year-old daughter was in the car.

3. SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING

NBC Connecticut

One person is dead after a shooting at a San Diego synagogue on Saturday. 3 were injured in the attack, but are expected to be okay. The woman killed, Lori Kaye, was protecting the rabbi when she was shot. Police say they have arrested the 19-year-old man they believe is responsible.

FULL ARTICLE

4. HONOR FLIGHT HOMECOMING

Dozens of Maine's oldest heroes returned from the trip of a lifetime Sunday afternoon. They were part of Honor Flight Maine's first trip of 2019. Honor Flight Maine is the non-profit dedicated to bringing veterans from around the country to Washington D.C. to see their war memorials.

5. 'BIG BEN' CAN'T MAKE IT THROUGH THE FINISH LINE

Imagine after running 26.2 miles not being able to cross the finish line because of your outfit. At the London Marathon on Sunday, 30-year-old Lukas Bates of the Paddock Wood Athletic Club in southeastern England.

He finished the race in 3 hours, 54 minutes and 21 seconds which is almost 20 seconds slower than the record set by Richard Mietz, who ran the 2018 Berlin Marathon dressed as the Holstentor gate in Germany.