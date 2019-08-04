CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. SNOWY AND RAINY MIX THROUGHOUT THE STATE

Right when we thought spring was well on its way, this happens. Expect snow and rain showers all day today. Make sure to give yourself some extra time for your morning commute, the roads can be slippery.

2. MAINE PREPARES TO SAY A FINAL FAREWELL

People from around the state and beyond will say a final goodbye to Detective Benjamin Campbell on Tuesday.

Funeral services for Detective Campbell are scheduled to be held at the Cross-Insurance Arena, in Portland on Tuesday, at 11:00 am.

The services are open to the public.

Campbell is the first state trooper killed in more than 20-years.

Monday as it begins the journey to Portland, for funeral services on Tuesday.

Maine State Police are instructing people to park at the Maine Mall Parking Lot at 380 Gorham Road in South Portland.

Shuttles will take the public to the Cross-Insurance Arena, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

3. MAINE STATE POLICE IDENTIFY DRIVER DETECTIVE BEN CAMPBELL WAS HELPING IN THE MOMENTS BEFORE HE WAS KILLED

Detective Ben Campbell

Maine State Police

Maine State Police said Detective Ben Campbell was helping 26-year-old Robert Anthony, of Clifton…the moments before he was killed by a tire falling off a logging truck this past Wednesday.

This news comes as a Facebook post written by someone *claiming to be the driver is going viral, with thousands of shares and likes.

In the post, the author, who goes by "Ved Lok," describes how Detective Campbell made him feel safe after spinning out on I-95.

The department of public safety could not confirm or deny the validity of the post.

4. WOMAN CHARGED WITH DEATH OF A 2-YEAR-OLD BUCKSPORT GIRL TO APPEAR IN COURT MONDAY

21-year-old Savannah Smith is charged with the murder of 2-year-old Kloe Hawksley.

Smith was dating Kloe's father, Tyler Hawksley, at that the time, but is not the child's mother.

Smith is the mother of two children.

According to the manager of the Spring Fountain Motel in Bucksport, where she was found and arrested, She had a third child just last week.

That child was immediately taken into DHHS custody, the manager said.

Smith will appear at the Hancock county courthouse in Ellsworth, Monday at 2:30 p.m.

5. FUTURE OF MAINE CHARTER SCHOOLS IN LIMBO

Maine could increase or limit the number of charter schools in the state under new bills.

Lawmakers are set to hold hearings on at least three bills addressing charter schools Monday.

Currently, the Maine Charter School Commission can only approve 10 Public Charter Schools. That cap expires in July 2022.

There's another bill that limits enrollment at virtual public charter schools to how many students were enrolled at the end of this school year.